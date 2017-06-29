Legislation my foot! Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 06:24 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 5



It's funny how government workers appear before these committees ask for legislation and then when the government puts forward its legislative agenda, the government never propose to pass the legislation these committees are told is needed. View here:



The idea is to keep regulators weak and keep regulation weak, so the government workers can bump their gums all they want about legislation they need. Government will be having none of it! Only low impact legislation and only laws to suffer the people!



Watch here to see the PS in the Ministry of Finance say he would prefer that the ministry is never referenced in the Auditor General's report. Notice he doesn't say he hopes the ministry never has reason to be in it in the first place



Another favourite excuse is training. When things are going wrong when people are failing in their jobs, the suggestion is never to remove them from office but to give them 'training' as if that were really the kind of 'help' they need.











