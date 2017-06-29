Trinidad News, Tobago News

Friday, June 30 2017 @ 08:12 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago has one of the lowest intakes of remittances

Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 11:48 PM AST

Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) has one of the lowest intakes of remittances as a percentage of GDP in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti (HTI), Jamaica (JAM) and Guyana (GUY) have the highest intakes in the Caribbean.


As a percentage of its population, Trinidad and Tobago also has one of the smallest emigrant populations, and only Suriname (SUR) receives lower remittances from said population.

