Trinidad & Tobago has one of the lowest intakes of remittances
Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 11:48 PM AST
Contributed by: michaelariston
Views: 44
Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) has one of the lowest intakes of remittances as a percentage of GDP in the Western Hemisphere. Haiti (HTI), Jamaica (JAM) and Guyana (GUY) have the highest intakes in the Caribbean.
As a percentage of its population, Trinidad and Tobago also has one of the smallest emigrant populations, and only Suriname (SUR) receives lower remittances from said population.