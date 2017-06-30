Trinidad and Tobago exports fell 37% in 2015 vs 2014 Friday, June 30 2017 @ 12:10 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 45





Trinidad and Tobago exports fell from US$11.59 billionin 2014 to US$7.28 billion in 2015. It is believed to have fallen further in 2016.



























Trinidad and Tobago is also one of the least innovative countries in the region, taking out very few patents, according to CAF.Trinidad and Tobago exports fell from US$11.59 billionin 2014 to US$7.28 billion in 2015. It is believed to have fallen further in 2016. What's Related More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format