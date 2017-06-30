Trinidad and Tobago exports fell 37% in 2015 vs 2014
Trinidad and Tobago is also one of the least innovative countries in the region, taking out very few patents, according to CAF.
Trinidad and Tobago exports fell from US$11.59 billionin 2014 to US$7.28 billion in 2015. It is believed to have fallen further in 2016.
