Friday, June 30 2017 @ 08:12 AM AST

Trinidad and Tobago exports fell 37% in 2015 vs 2014

Friday, June 30 2017 @ 12:10 AM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Trinidad and Tobago is also one of the least innovative countries in the region, taking out very few patents, according to CAF.


Trinidad and Tobago exports fell from US$11.59 billionin 2014 to US$7.28 billion in 2015. It is believed to have fallen further in 2016.













