Trinidad has 43 ambulances, plans to increase fleet to 68 Saturday, July 01 2017 @ 01:51 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



"The ambulance fleet for the whole of Trinidad currently stands at 43, of which 34 are on the road at any particular time. Plans are on the way to boost that by 25 to bring the complement up to 68": Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh in Parliament in Port of Spain yesterday. What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format