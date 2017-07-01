Trinidad and Tobago's major credit unions compared Saturday, July 01 2017 @ 04:37 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 57







Rhand Credit Union's net surplus (that's what credit unions call 'net profit') increased by 40% last year.







Rhand bought more stocks last year than the year before.











Rhand is the fourth largest credit union by assets and has the third best asset-per-member ratio.







The one with the largest tangible net worth (TNW) isn't necessarily the best. The same is true for the banks. The largest bank by assets, Republic, isn't necessarily the best.

