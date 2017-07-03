Trinidad News, Tobago News

Dominican Republic talks to Trinidad & Tobago on oil & gas cooperation

Monday, July 03 2017 @ 02:39 PM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 51

Already an importer of Trinidad and Tobago's liquified natural gas (LNG), Dominican Republic diplomats held talks with key players in the oil and gas industry of Trinidad and Tobago last month.

According to a June 18 social media post (below) of the Dominican Republic Energy Minister Antonio Isa Conde, the Dominicans are interested in investments from T&T-based oil and gas companies as it opens up to exploration for hydrocarbons.



