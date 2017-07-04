How does Trinidad & Tobago rank in management of its oil and gas resources? Tuesday, July 04 2017 @ 12:05 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 29







Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned integrated oil company, which the Government is on the cusp of restructuring, ranks 9th





Trinidad and Tobago's sovereign wealth fund ranks 8th





According to the 2017 Resource Governance Index, Trinidad and Tobago ranks 14th out of 89 countries studied. However, the study looked solely at T&T's management of its oil and gas resources and not its mining resources.Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned integrated oil company, which the Government is on the cusp of restructuring, ranks 9thTrinidad and Tobago's sovereign wealth fund ranks 8th What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format