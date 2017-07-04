Trinidad News, Tobago News

How does Trinidad & Tobago rank in management of its oil and gas resources?

Tuesday, July 04 2017 @ 12:05 AM AST

According to the 2017 Resource Governance Index, Trinidad and Tobago ranks 14th out of 89 countries studied. However, the study looked solely at T&T's management of its oil and gas resources and not its mining resources.



Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned integrated oil company, which the Government is on the cusp of restructuring, ranks 9th


Trinidad and Tobago's sovereign wealth fund ranks 8th


