How does Trinidad & Tobago rank in management of its oil and gas resources?
Tuesday, July 04 2017 @ 12:05 AM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 29
According to the 2017 Resource Governance Index, Trinidad and Tobago ranks 14th out of 89 countries studied. However, the study looked solely at T&T's management of its oil and gas resources and not its mining resources.
Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned integrated oil company, which the Government is on the cusp of restructuring, ranks 9th
Trinidad and Tobago's sovereign wealth fund ranks 8th
Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned integrated oil company, which the Government is on the cusp of restructuring, ranks 9th
Trinidad and Tobago's sovereign wealth fund ranks 8th