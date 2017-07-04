Finance Minister's advisor appointed to Heritage and Stabilisation Fund board Tuesday, July 04 2017 @ 02:41 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 30



Lisa Ann Phillips, an acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, and Ewart Williams, a former Central Bank governor and current advisor to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, were appointed to the Board of Governors of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund with effect from February 24 and April 28 respectively for a period of three years, according to a notice from Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Vishnu Dhanpaul received yesterday.They join Maurice Suite, another former permanent secretary in the Finance Ministry, Dr Alvin Hilaire, Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago governor, Bevan Narinesingh, an attorney-at-law and Judith Morrain-Webb, a research associate, all appointed with effect from April, 2016, also fora period of three years. The notice of the appointments of the latter group was released in November last year.

