Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 12:56 AM AST

Code Orange in Trinidad & Tobago: Heavy rains and flash flooding to continue

Wednesday, July 05 2017 @ 09:14 AM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 67

Trinidad and Tobago is under 'code orange' which means heavy rains and flash flooding, said Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein, yesterday in Parliament in Port of Spain. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-BDm...p;t=15m00s

"It seems that the situation is getting worse and worse every year," Senator Paul Richards said as he attempted to follow up with a question about what the government is doing but it was not allowed by the Senate president.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 941

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 