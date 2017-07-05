Code Orange in Trinidad & Tobago: Heavy rains and flash flooding to continue Wednesday, July 05 2017 @ 09:14 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 67



"It seems that the situation is getting worse and worse every year," Senator Paul Richards said as he attempted to follow up with a question about what the government is doing but it was not allowed by the Senate president. Trinidad and Tobago is under 'code orange' which means heavy rains and flash flooding, said Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein, yesterday in Parliament in Port of Spain. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-BDm...p;t=15m00s "It seems that the situation is getting worse and worse every year," Senator Paul Richards said as he attempted to follow up with a question about what the government is doing but it was not allowed by the Senate president. What's Related https://www.youtube.com...

More by michaelariston

More from Special Features Story Options Printable Story Format