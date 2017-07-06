Porsche sees Trinidad & Tobago economic recovery starting late 2017-2018 Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 01:02 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 43 LUXURY CARMAKER ESTIMATES 2017/2018 WILL BE YEARS OF RECOVERY



The "country is going through a bit of a tough time at the moment with recession, and sometimes you can read things, but sometimes when you're on the ground you can see things maybe slightly differently, so it was important to come around and show a bit of support," President & CEO Porsche Latin America George Wills said during a visit to Trinidad and Tobago last month. He was touring the region for a second time since taking office. He was last in Trinidad and Tobago in 2014.



"Now it's a matter of buckling down, getting a bit smarter and riding out the storm," Wills said.



"For Trinidad, we're only very, very slightly down, two or three units. I think 2015 was our best year so in comparison to 2015, we're down, in comparison to 2016, we're in the ball park," he said.



"I'm yet to experience a time when all of the markets (of Latin America and the Caribbean) are good," Wills added.



"I thought that by the end of 2017 things (will) start improving and hopefully by 2018 we'd see a better environment. I stand by that at the moment but frankly speaking it may be my optimism," he said.



Porsche will be introducing a full electric vehicle for 2020. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format