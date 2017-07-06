Moody's places the Bahamas' Baa3 ratings on review for downgrade Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 11:29 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 28 Moody's Investors Service has today placed the Baa3 bond and issuer ratings of the government of the Bahamas on review for downgrade.



The decision to place the ratings on review was prompted by official statements that the Bahamas' fiscal position was weaker than previously estimated and that the government's debt ratios will continue to worsen over the coming years. This diverged from Moody's expectation that the government's debt ratios would stabilize in fiscal 2017, thus supporting the Bahamas' Baa3 rating and stable outlook. Moody's review will focus on evaluatng the credit risks posed by ongoing economic and fiscal challenges, taking into consideration the recent revelations of fiscal deterioration as well as the new government's proposals to arrest this deterioration. During the review, Moody's will also assess how the Bahamas' overall credit profile will evolve compared with those of sovereigns rated in the Baa and Ba categories.



The Bahamas' long-term local-currency bond and bank deposit country ceiling remain unchanged at A2. The long-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposits ceilings remain unchanged at Baa1 and Baa3, respectively. The short-term foreign-currency bond and bank deposits ceilings remain unchanged at P-2 and P-3, respectively.



RATINGS RATIONALE



RATIONALE FOR INITIATING THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE



FIRST DRIVER -- TO ASSESS LIKELIHOOD OF STABILIZATION OF THE GOVERNMENT'S DEBT METRICS OVER THE COMING TWO TO THREE YEARS



The review will focus on assessing the likelihood of stabilization of the government's debt ratios over the coming years. According to updated fiscal estimates presented by the newly inaugurated administration in the 2017/18 budget communication, due to costs associated with October 2016 Hurricane Matthew and additional fiscal slippage during the election year, the government's fiscal position has worsened further. The Bahamas' government debt/GDP ratio has risen to an estimated 72% of GDP in 2016/17 from 55% in 2012/13.



This is higher than Moody's previous expectation that the debt ratio would stabilize below 70% of GDP, given a recovering, albeit still weak, economy. This anticipated stabilization supported the stable outlook on the Bahamas' Baa3 rating, placed in August 2016.



During the review, Moody's will examine whether the debt trend is likely to continue to deteriorate, or whether the macroeconomic and policy conditions that would support the stabilization of the government's debt metrics are likely to crystallize.



SECOND DRIVER -- TO ASSESS THE GOVERNMENT'S POLICY PROPOSALS TO ARREST FISCAL DETERIORATION



As presented in the 2017/18 budget, the fiscal deficit is expected to fall from an estimated 5.5% of GDP in 2016/17 to 1.0% of GDP by 2019/20 in a no-policy change scenario. Given the economy's still weak state, Moody's expects that it will be difficult to meet this deficit target. While the introduction of a value-added tax has contributed significantly to bolstering the government's revenue base, curbing expenditures remains challenging. The Bahamas' susceptibility to climate-related events such as hurricanes also increases the risks of fiscal slippage, as was the case in 2015 and 2016.



During the review Moody's will assess the details of the government's fiscal consolidation plan, which the budget communication stated would be developed in the short-term. In addition to the proposed expenditure and revenue measures that the government will seek to implement to reduce the fiscal deficit, Moody's will assess measures to address the rising sovereign risk posed by contingent liabilities stemming from the broader non-financial public sector, with a stock of debt representing over 17% of GDP, of which about half carries an explicit government guarantee.



THIRD DRIVER -- TO ASSESS THE BAHAMAS' CREDIT PROFILE RELATIVE TO PEERS



In its review, Moody's will compare Bahamas' evolving sovereign credit profile to that of rating peers.



Currently, the Bahamas' scores on economic and fiscal strength are already relatively weak when compared to most Baa3-rated sovereigns. If fiscal metrics and government debt ratios appeared likely to continue to weaken, Moody's would gauge whether Bahamas' fiscal strength could shift even lower than the current assessment of 'low'.



In addition, through peer comparisons, Moody's will assess whether fiscal and macro-economic policy responsiveness and effectiveness remains consistent with Bahamas' score of 'high' for institutional strength. And whether Bahamas' susceptibility to event risk remains 'low (+)', as it is currently assessed.



WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN



Moody's could downgrade the rating if the review were to conclude that Bahamas' government debt ratios were likely to rise to levels that would erode its fiscal strength and that Bahamas' credit profile was weaker relative to Baa3 rated peers.



WHAT COULD LEAD TO CONFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT THE CURRENT LEVEL



Moody's would confirm the rating at Baa3 if the review were to conclude that economic trends and the government's policy response support a stabilization of the debt trend and that the Bahamas' fiscal strength and policy effectiveness would support a Baa3 rating through changes in the external economic and financial environment.



GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 24,555 (2016 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)



Real GDP growth (% change): 0.1% (2016 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)



Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.4% (2016 Actual)



Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.5% (2016 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)



Current Account Balance/GDP: -12.4% (2016 Actual) (also known as External Balance)



External debt/GDP: 26.6 % (2016 Actual)



Level of economic development: Low level of economic resilience



Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.



