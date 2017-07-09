Trinidad News, Tobago News

Guyana prisoners jailbreak amid fire

Sunday, July 09 2017 @ 11:10 PM AST

Chaos enveloped the Camp Street area on Sunday afternoon as a major fire engulfed the Georgetown prison during a jail break. Security officials are reporting that four prisoners are on the run.

At least seven prison officers were rushed to the Georgetown Hospital with serious injuries including gunshot injuries. The escaped prisoners are believed to be armed.

Road blocks have been set up in several parts of the city and a major joint services operation has been launched.

It is suspected that there might have been a number of casualties as a result of the fire.

It was just after 4:00pm on Sunday that fire was seen in one of the sections of the jailhouse just after reports surfaced about the prison break.



