Digicel Play raises prices by about 5% Tuesday, July 11 2017 @ 10:55 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 30



Mobile prices remain the same. However, what was a $199 VAT inclusive TV/Internet/Phone Digicel package, for example, is now a $209 VAT inclusive. Only the 'Play Big' $1,299 per-month package stays at that price.



The announcement is consistent with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) findings that communications costs saw the second highest increase after health, over the period September 2015 to December 2016. Food costs were the third highest riser, followed closely by the categories "hotels and restaurants" and "alcoholic beverages and tobacco." (See chart above)



"You may have seen our recent announcement with regard to our global transformation programme 'Digicel 2030.' The core elements of Digicel 2030 include looking at every aspect of how we do business and making a commitment to deliver a superior superfast network experience," Digicel said in an email to its customers.



Digicel said: "Now, a year later and in homes across Trinidad and Tobago, Digicel is promising an enhanced communications and entertainment experience made possible by a more agile, customer-centric application of resources and greater investment.



"In this regard, we are pleased to advise that effective August 1, we will be introducing our new and improved bundled and broadband-only plans. With these new plans, customers will receive increased broadband speeds, in some cases up to double what you currently experience."









