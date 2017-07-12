Trinidad News, Tobago News

Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 12:57 AM AST

The bug from Sangre Grande that made it to Harvard

Wednesday, July 12 2017 @ 10:06 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

A tiny insect found in Valencia, a small village in the Sangre Grande area in east Trinidad, about 28 years ago has made it into the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University, in the USA.



The bug was not available for comment but you can read its profile here: http://mczbase.mcz.harvard.edu/guid/MCZ:Ent:645193

