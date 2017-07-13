Chinese embassy worker kidnapped, rescued in Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 08:50 PM AST
Contributed by: elijose
Views: 56
The following is the media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service minutes ago.
|
Topics
@wwwnewscottTweet this
Who's OnlineGuest Users: 825
Summer Special on Advertisements!Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now!
Kate: 1-868-291-5781
User Functions
|
Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Chinese embassy worker kidnapped, rescued in Trinidad & Tobago
Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 08:50 PM AST
Contributed by: elijose
Views: 56
The following is the media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service minutes ago.
What's Related
Story Options
|
Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.
|
Powered by Geeklog
Created this page in 0.10 seconds