

advanced search Topics Home

General News (3,731/0)

LNG (15/0)

Special Features (136/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (12/0) @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 825

Summer Special on Advertisements! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Kate: 1-868-291-5781 User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password?

Cayman Islands merchandise imports dipped 2% in Q1 2017 Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 11:31 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 39 From the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce:



Merchandise Imports Dipped by 2% in the First Quarter



The total value of all merchandise goods imported into the Cayman Islands in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to CI$207.8 million. This is lower by CI$4.3 million compared with the same period in 2016.



The decline is attributed to a 6.1 percent reduction in the total value of non-petroleum products which accounted for 88.9 percent of total imports. Imports of machinery and transportation (largely road vehicles, aircraft equipment and telecommunications equipment), chemical and related products, and commodities and transaction not classified elsewhere fell significantly.



However, the total value of food imports registered an increase by 4.0 percent.



Imports of petroleum and related-products grew by 50.4 percent and stood at CI$23.0 million.



More information on the The Cayman Islands Quarterly Trade Statistics Bulletin: January to March 2017, is available at www.eso.ky. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format