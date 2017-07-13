

advanced search Topics Home

General News (3,731/0)

LNG (15/0)

Special Features (136/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (12/0) @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 825

Summer Special on Advertisements! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Kate: 1-868-291-5781 User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password?

Cayman Islands Govt consults Caymanians on immigration Thursday, July 13 2017 @ 11:35 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



"The knowledge we gain from the survey results will not only allow the government to ensure staff members receive adequate training in the delivery of immigration services, but also in establishing procedures that will put Caymanians first when processing work permits", said Councilor for Human Resources and Immigration, Austin Harris.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration has engaged Deloitte to provide the survey. The survey is structured to collect input in response to various questions, and will serve as an important tool in the process of leveraging public feedback to design the strategic and policy direction for the DOI.



All information provided by survey respondents will be anonymous and remain confidential.



Members of the public may access the online survey at: The first stage will be an online consultation, State media reported yesterday."The knowledge we gain from the survey results will not only allow the government to ensure staff members receive adequate training in the delivery of immigration services, but also in establishing procedures that will put Caymanians first when processing work permits", said Councilor for Human Resources and Immigration, Austin Harris.The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration has engaged Deloitte to provide the survey. The survey is structured to collect input in response to various questions, and will serve as an important tool in the process of leveraging public feedback to design the strategic and policy direction for the DOI.All information provided by survey respondents will be anonymous and remain confidential.Members of the public may access the online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Immigr...eform_2017 What's Related https://www.surveymonke...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format