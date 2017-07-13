Cayman Islands Govt consults Caymanians on immigration
The first stage will be an online consultation, State media reported yesterday.
"The knowledge we gain from the survey results will not only allow the government to ensure staff members receive adequate training in the delivery of immigration services, but also in establishing procedures that will put Caymanians first when processing work permits", said Councilor for Human Resources and Immigration, Austin Harris.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration has engaged Deloitte to provide the survey. The survey is structured to collect input in response to various questions, and will serve as an important tool in the process of leveraging public feedback to design the strategic and policy direction for the DOI.
All information provided by survey respondents will be anonymous and remain confidential.
Members of the public may access the online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Immigr...eform_2017
