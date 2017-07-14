

Things you probably didn't know about Trinidad and Tobago's oil and gas industry Friday, July 14 2017 @ 01:01 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



* The country's two largest natural gas producers can bypass the National Gas Company (NGC) to supply Atlantic LNG











* Unusual feature with Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs): The Energy Minister of the day can enter into PSCs that over-rule the application of the Petroleum Act and Petroleum Regulations. Does this leave room for corruption?







* Poten & Partners discovered what many who cover the oil and gas industry already know: There is no contract transparency in the sector and successive governments cite 'confidentiality agreements to protect commercial interests' as the reason. In so doing are they not putting commercial interests ahead of the national interest?







* Trinidad and Tobago is not as un-competitive as a country for oil and gas companies to do business as they say it is. In fact, it's the fourth best in the world:







