Carnival visitors to Trinidad & Tobago increased by 6% in 2017 vs 2016 Saturday, July 15 2017 @ 11:30 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



The Central Statistical Office (CSO) is pleased to announce the release of the Visitor Arrivals and Expenditure for the Carnival period, 2017. This information is based on administrative data received from the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security as well as data collected by the CSO in the Survey of Departing Visitors during the Carnival period, 2017.



Visitor Arrivals



Visitor Arrivals for the Carnival period 2017 were monitored from February 10th to February 28th, 2017. The Carnival period includes the seventeen days prior to the Carnival celebration as well as Carnival Monday and Tuesday, a total of 19 days.

The total visitor arrivals for the Carnival period to Trinidad and Tobago was 37,448 persons, with Trinidad recording 35,269 and Tobago 2,179 Arrivals.



The week immediately preceding Carnival Monday and Tuesday (February 20th to 26th) registered 19,027 visitor arrivals or approximately 51% of the total arrivals for the period. The largest number of visitors during this week was recorded on Carnival Thursday (February 23rd): 3, 652 visitors.



Visitor Expenditure



The CSO administers the Survey of Departing Visitors (SODV) for the 10 days subsequent to Carnival Tuesday (March 1st to 10th, 2017) with a view to monitor the expenditure patterns of visitors for the Carnival period in both Trinidad and Tobago.

Data was collected on 3,286 persons from the Survey of Departing Visitors (SODV) with an average expenditure per visitor reported as approximately TT$8,943



When the average visitor expenditure (TT$8,943.00) is factored into the total Carnival visitor arrivals (37,448 persons), the estimated visitor expenditure for the Carnival period for Trinidad and Tobago is TT$ 334, 897, 464.00. It should be noted that this figure is only representative of visitor expenditure and not necessarily total contribution of Carnival to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Trinidad and Tobago.



Regarding this, the Honourable Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Planning and Development states the visitor earnings provided reflect a small segment of the carnival celebrations over a brief period and not the entire income earned from our cultural celebrations. There is considerable potential for carnival and our local festivals to significantly contribute to the growth and diversification of Trinidad and Tobagos economy. In this regard, the Government, through the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB), the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the Central Statistical Office is seeking to determine the net economic benefits of carnival via a Carnival Economic Impact Assessment which is already underway.



Visitor Arrivals and Expenditure  Carnival 2016



Visitor Arrivals



Visitor Arrivals for the Carnival period 2016 were monitored from January 22nd to February 9th 2016. The Carnival period includes the seventeen days prior to the Carnival celebration as well as Carnival Monday and Tuesday.



The total visitor arrivals for the Carnival period to Trinidad and Tobago was 35, 483 persons. The week immediately preceding Carnival Monday and Tuesday (February 1st to 7th) registered 17, 925 visitor arrivals or almost 50% of the total arrivals for the period. The largest number of visitors during this week was recorded on Carnival Thursday (February 4th): 3, 267 visitors.



From January 22 to February 9th, the total visitor arrivals to Trinidad was 33, 471 and to Tobago was 2,012.



Visitor Expenditure



The CSO administers the Survey of Departing Visitors (SODV) for the 10 days subsequent to Carnival Tuesday (February 10th to 19th) with a view to monitoring the expenditure patterns of visitors for the Carnival period in both Trinidad and Tobago.



A total of 2, 903 persons were surveyed for the SODV with an average expenditure per visitor reported as approximately TT$9, 597.00 over the period February 10th to 19th.



When the average visitor expenditure (TT$9, 597.00) is factored into the total visitor arrivals (35, 483 persons), the estimated visitor expenditure for the Carnival period for Trinidad and Tobago is TT$ 340, 530, 351.00. It should be noted that this figure is only representative of visitor expenditure and not necessarily total contribution of Carnival to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Trinidad and Tobago.







**Carnival Arrivals are counted as Visitor Arrivals into the country in the 19 days leading up to Carnival Tuesday (inclusive of Carnival Monday and Tuesday).







Notes:



1) Arrival data is received from the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security



2) Average Expenditure data is based on the Survey of Departing Visitors which is conducted on a monthly basis in both the Piarco International and ANR Robinson Airports by the CSO. For the Carnival Period, the SODV covers a 10 day period commencing on Ash Wednesday.



3) This figure is only representative of visitor expenditure and not necessarily total contribution of Carnival

**Carnival Arrivals are counted as Visitor Arrivals into the country in the 19 days leading up to Carnival Tuesday (inclusive of Carnival Monday and Tuesday).Notes:1) Arrival data is received from the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security2) Average Expenditure data is based on the Survey of Departing Visitors which is conducted on a monthly basis in both the Piarco International and ANR Robinson Airports by the CSO. For the Carnival Period, the SODV covers a 10 day period commencing on Ash Wednesday.3) This figure is only representative of visitor expenditure and not necessarily total contribution of Carnivalto the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Trinidad and Tobago.

