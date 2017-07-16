Aruba non-performing loans tick down to 4.4% from 4.7%
Highlights from the Central Bank of Aruba Financial Sector Supervision Report released earlier this week.
* Aruba non-performing loans tick down to 4.4% in 2016 from 4.7% in 2015
* Financial system deemed strong enough after stress tests
For the full report, visit: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4111
