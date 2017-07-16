

advanced search Topics Home

General News (3,737/0)

LNG (15/0)

Special Features (136/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (12/0) @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 777

Summer Special on Advertisements! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Kate: 1-868-291-5781 User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password?

Aruba non-performing loans tick down to 4.4% from 4.7% Sunday, July 16 2017 @ 12:16 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 42



* Aruba non-performing loans tick down to 4.4% in 2016 from 4.7% in 2015



* Financial system deemed strong enough after stress tests



For the full report, visit:



















Highlights from the Central Bank of Aruba Financial Sector Supervision Report released earlier this week.* Aruba non-performing loans tick down to 4.4% in 2016 from 4.7% in 2015* Financial system deemed strong enough after stress testsFor the full report, visit: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4111 What's Related http://www.cbaruba.org/...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format