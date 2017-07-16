Trinidad News, Tobago News

Topics

@wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 777

Summer Special on Advertisements!

Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now!

Kate: 1-868-291-5781

User Functions






Lost your password?

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, July 16 2017 @ 12:15 PM AST

Aruba non-performing loans tick down to 4.4% from 4.7%

Sunday, July 16 2017 @ 12:16 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 43

Highlights from the Central Bank of Aruba Financial Sector Supervision Report released earlier this week.

* Aruba non-performing loans tick down to 4.4% in 2016 from 4.7% in 2015

* Financial system deemed strong enough after stress tests

For the full report, visit: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4111









What's Related

Story Options

...
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 