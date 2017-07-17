

advanced search ... @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 530

Summer Special on Advertisements! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Book an ad before the end of July and you can get the TOP CENTRAL BANNER for only a fraction of what it costs normally. Call our summer intern on duty now! Kate: 1-868-291-5781 Topics Home

General News (3,739/0)

LNG (15/0)

Special Features (136/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (12/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password?

Suspicious transactions reports low in The Bahamas Monday, July 17 2017 @ 03:35 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



While The Bahamas is still completing its money laundering /terrorist financing (ML/TF) National Risk Assessment (NRA) and has yet to develop documented national anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) policies, there is a reasonable understanding of ML/TF risks among competent authorities in The Bahamas on account of the NRA exercise, the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) said in The Bahamas 4th Round Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) released today.



"There is a need for this understanding to be placed within the context of The Bahamas as an international financial centre and for it to be shared with relevant stakeholders. Measures also need to be taken to mitigate ML/TF risks. A good foundation for national coordination and co-operation at national level has been established through the Task Force," the MER said.



These were among the key findings of the MER. Others were:



* The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is a well-structured and resourced unit. While the financial intelligence disseminated by the FIU is generally of good quality, the law enforcement authority (LEA) indicated that some of it required additional work in the furtherance of ML investigations. The focus of investigations and prosecutions on predicate offences has resulted in no ML convictions for the last four years and one ML case that was before the court at the time of the on-site visit.



* The Bahamas has assessed its TF risks as low. There have been no TF investigations, prosecutions, confiscations or convictions. The legislative framework for targeted financing sanctions (TFS) and proliferation financing is deficient.



STRENGTHS



The CFATF report also said:



* The Bahamas main strengths with regard to technical compliance are in the areas of international co-operation, preventive measures for FIs and DNFBPs and criminalization of money laundering and terrorist financing. The legislative framework for the supervisory regime is well developed although there is need to improve sanctions. The main deficiencies in technical compliance are in targeted financial sanctions for terrorist financing and financing of proliferation, understanding and assessing national ML/TF risks and developing AML/CFT national strategies and transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons and arrangements.



* The Bahamas is most effective in supervision and preventive measures reflecting the robust AML/CFT supervisory regime and the level of compliance of FIs and DNFBPs. Significant weaknesses in effectiveness are in the areas of ML/TF confiscations, investigations, prosecutions and convictions, the identification of national ML/TF risks and development of appropriate AML/CFT strategies and proliferation financing financial sanctions



HOW DOES THIS COMPARE WITH TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, FOR EXAMPLE?



From T&T's 4th round MER: "Whilst confiscation of assets appears to be a priority in theory, Trinidad and Tobago should re- examine whether (a) it is actively being pursued and if so, (b) whether any efforts are being stymied by the condition precedent of a prior conviction."



ABOUT THE BAHAMAS & ITS ECONOMY



BS$1=US$1



The Bahamas is an archipelago consisting of more than 700 low-lying islands, cays, and islets in the north-western Atlantic Ocean. It extends 50 miles east of Florida to 50 miles northeast of Cuba. Other immediate neighbours include the Turks and Caicos Islands and Haiti. The Bahamas encompasses roughly 5,380 square miles of land sprawled over 100,000 square miles of ocean. The mid-year population was estimated at 368,390 in 2013, with roughly 70 percent of the population living in New Providence, where the capital, Nassau, is located. Another 15 percent of the population lives on Grand Bahama.



The total nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for The Bahamas in 2013 was US$8.43 billion, with per capita GDP at US$23,671. The official currency is Bahamian dollars and is exchanged at par with the US dollar. US dollars is widely accepted in The Bahamas, which is heavily dependent on tourism and offshore financial services. Tourism accounts for approximately 60 percent of GDP while financial services for about 15 percent The Bahamas has no income tax, corporate tax, or capital gains tax; and roughly half of governments revenue is derived from customs and excise duties.



The Bahamaseconomy is based on tourism and financial services. The financial sector provides all the financial services of FIs as defined by the FATF and all types of DNFBPs are represented. As a percentage of total GDP, financial services represent roughly 15.0 percent and employs over 6,500 persons, or about four percent of the employed labour force. Total assets of the banking industry amounted to BSD$279.2 billion in 2014 , or roughly 44 times the country s GDP with 95.9 percent of assets offshore and 3.4 percent onshore. The international banks held 69.1 percent of banking assets with an asset base of BSD$192.8 billion. Offshore banking activities are carried out mainly by subsidiaries and branches of international banks; and include group treasury activities, trust services and wealth management. Domestic banking is segmented from international banking due to exchange controls. Investment fund administration represent another major component of the jurisdictions international financial business, with BSD$134.6 billion under administration. The economy is still substantially cash.based. As an international business and financial centre with an open economy, The Bahamas is exposed to risks of regional and international ML/TF.



The size of the financial system in The Bahamas is approximately BSD$281.2 billion about 32.1 times the GDP. The banking sector represents BSD$279.2 billion, with 95.9 percent of the assets offshore and 4.1 percent onshore. International banks, in the aggregate, hold 69.1 percent of bank assets and collectively had an asset base of BSD192.8 billion.



The onshore banking sector is comprised of 8 commercial banks, all licensed by the CBB. Five of these commercial banks are foreign-owned; of which four are subsidiaries of Canadian banks and one a branch of a U.S. bank, with the remaining domestically owned. The size of the investment funds industry is BSD$ 134.6 billion (net asset value per 31 December 2014). The securities industry is small, domestic, and relatively illiquid; with an aggregate value of BSD $ 108 billion.



HISTORY



The Bahamas gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1973. Queen Elizabeth II is the nominal head of state and is represented by an appointed Governor General. The Bahamas has a bicameral Parliament which consists of the Senate with 16 seats and the House of Assembly with 38 seats. Members of Parliament serve 5-year terms. The general control and direction of government is vested in the Cabinet, which is headed by an elected Prime Minister as the chief executive officer. Cabinet is made up of at least eight other members of Parliament, including the Attorney General.



The Bahamian legal system is based on English common law, with a judiciary that is independent of executive control. It consists of a magistracy, the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals. Final appeals can be made to the Privy Council in the United Kingdom.



While The Bahamas is still completing its money laundering /terrorist financing (ML/TF) National Risk Assessment (NRA) and has yet to develop documented national anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) policies, there is a reasonable understanding of ML/TF risks among competent authorities in The Bahamas on account of the NRA exercise, the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) said in The Bahamas 4th Round Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) released today."There is a need for this understanding to be placed within the context of The Bahamas as an international financial centre and for it to be shared with relevant stakeholders. Measures also need to be taken to mitigate ML/TF risks. A good foundation for national coordination and co-operation at national level has been established through the Task Force," the MER said.These were among the key findings of the MER. Others were:* The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is a well-structured and resourced unit. While the financial intelligence disseminated by the FIU is generally of good quality, the law enforcement authority (LEA) indicated that some of it required additional work in the furtherance of ML investigations. The focus of investigations and prosecutions on predicate offences has resulted in no ML convictions for the last four years and one ML case that was before the court at the time of the on-site visit.* The Bahamas has assessed its TF risks as low. There have been no TF investigations, prosecutions, confiscations or convictions. The legislative framework for targeted financing sanctions (TFS) and proliferation financing is deficient.STRENGTHSThe CFATF report also said:* The Bahamas main strengths with regard to technical compliance are in the areas of international co-operation, preventive measures for FIs and DNFBPs and criminalization of money laundering and terrorist financing. The legislative framework for the supervisory regime is well developed although there is need to improve sanctions. The main deficiencies in technical compliance are in targeted financial sanctions for terrorist financing and financing of proliferation, understanding and assessing national ML/TF risks and developing AML/CFT national strategies and transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons and arrangements.* The Bahamas is most effective in supervision and preventive measures reflecting the robust AML/CFT supervisory regime and the level of compliance of FIs and DNFBPs. Significant weaknesses in effectiveness are in the areas of ML/TF confiscations, investigations, prosecutions and convictions, the identification of national ML/TF risks and development of appropriate AML/CFT strategies and proliferation financing financial sanctionsHOW DOES THIS COMPARE WITH TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, FOR EXAMPLE?From T&T's 4th round MER: "Whilst confiscation of assets appears to be a priority in theory, Trinidad and Tobago should re- examine whether (a) it is actively being pursued and if so, (b) whether any efforts are being stymied by the condition precedent of a prior conviction."ABOUT THE BAHAMAS & ITS ECONOMYBS$1=US$1The Bahamas is an archipelago consisting of more than 700 low-lying islands, cays, and islets in the north-western Atlantic Ocean. It extends 50 miles east of Florida to 50 miles northeast of Cuba. Other immediate neighbours include the Turks and Caicos Islands and Haiti. The Bahamas encompasses roughly 5,380 square miles of land sprawled over 100,000 square miles of ocean. The mid-year population was estimated at 368,390 in 2013, with roughly 70 percent of the population living in New Providence, where the capital, Nassau, is located. Another 15 percent of the population lives on Grand Bahama.The total nominal gross domestic product (GDP) for The Bahamas in 2013 was US$8.43 billion, with per capita GDP at US$23,671. The official currency is Bahamian dollars and is exchanged at par with the US dollar. US dollars is widely accepted in The Bahamas, which is heavily dependent on tourism and offshore financial services. Tourism accounts for approximately 60 percent of GDP while financial services for about 15 percent The Bahamas has no income tax, corporate tax, or capital gains tax; and roughly half of governments revenue is derived from customs and excise duties.The Bahamaseconomy is based on tourism and financial services. The financial sector provides all the financial services of FIs as defined by the FATF and all types of DNFBPs are represented. As a percentage of total GDP, financial services represent roughly 15.0 percent and employs over 6,500 persons, or about four percent of the employed labour force. Total assets of the banking industry amounted to BSD$279.2 billion in 2014 , or roughly 44 times the country s GDP with 95.9 percent of assets offshore and 3.4 percent onshore. The international banks held 69.1 percent of banking assets with an asset base of BSD$192.8 billion. Offshore banking activities are carried out mainly by subsidiaries and branches of international banks; and include group treasury activities, trust services and wealth management. Domestic banking is segmented from international banking due to exchange controls. Investment fund administration represent another major component of the jurisdictions international financial business, with BSD$134.6 billion under administration. The economy is still substantially cash.based. As an international business and financial centre with an open economy, The Bahamas is exposed to risks of regional and international ML/TF.The size of the financial system in The Bahamas is approximately BSD$281.2 billion about 32.1 times the GDP. The banking sector represents BSD$279.2 billion, with 95.9 percent of the assets offshore and 4.1 percent onshore. International banks, in the aggregate, hold 69.1 percent of bank assets and collectively had an asset base of BSD192.8 billion.The onshore banking sector is comprised of 8 commercial banks, all licensed by the CBB. Five of these commercial banks are foreign-owned; of which four are subsidiaries of Canadian banks and one a branch of a U.S. bank, with the remaining domestically owned. The size of the investment funds industry is BSD$ 134.6 billion (net asset value per 31 December 2014). The securities industry is small, domestic, and relatively illiquid; with an aggregate value of BSD $ 108 billion.HISTORYThe Bahamas gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1973. Queen Elizabeth II is the nominal head of state and is represented by an appointed Governor General. The Bahamas has a bicameral Parliament which consists of the Senate with 16 seats and the House of Assembly with 38 seats. Members of Parliament serve 5-year terms. The general control and direction of government is vested in the Cabinet, which is headed by an elected Prime Minister as the chief executive officer. Cabinet is made up of at least eight other members of Parliament, including the Attorney General.The Bahamian legal system is based on English common law, with a judiciary that is independent of executive control. It consists of a magistracy, the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals. Final appeals can be made to the Privy Council in the United Kingdom. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format