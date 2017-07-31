Govt to fund small, innovative exporters Monday, July 31 2017 @ 12:15 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 25 Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) formalised its relationship "institution-to-institution" with ExporTT with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday at CARIRI offices in Freeport.



Government continues to put money to help the private sector, but this link with CARIRI will assist in fine-tuning the use of the money, so you're not just pouring money down the throat, money for money's sake," CARIRI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Liaquat Ali Shah said yesterday when asked about what the MoU would do that could not be done before.



Government will focus on manufacturing and agro-processing as part of its focus on growing exports, said Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon at the signing. Asked why the non-energy sector was not able to pick up the slack after oil and gas exports and prices plummeted, Gopee-Scoon said "it does not happen overnight." Earlier, in her speech, she told the audience CARIRI has been around for 46 years.



Asked the same question, Ali Shah said: "As the minister said, it takes time. There are some companies that are advanced, home-grown companies: SM Jaleel, KC Confectionery, Tucker Engineering. They are exporting services and products. That's what I meant when I said 'just right there, almost on the periphery (brink of exporting)'. There are a lot of companies that need the li'l boost, the li'l push. You gotta help them. You gotta facilitate it."



"By 2020, ExporTT's ambition is to ramp up our export levels by 100 per cent, so hence the reason you'll find that we are looking at new markets: Cuba, Venezuela, Chile. We are looking at our non-energy products as well," Gopee-Scoon said. She noted ExporTT is chaired by net foreign exchange-earner KC Confectionery director Ashmeer Mohammed.



BUDGET TEASE



Gopee-Scoon said government plans to show support for small innovators with export potential in the 2017/2018 budget. "Now there are a lot of big companies, like KC Confectionery, and so on, that are doing it (being net forex earners), but you have look at your small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well, for both exports of (goods) and our services, and the push will come from government. I guarantee you in the budget, it will be quite interesting. The push will be there, and the support will be there, by government for the SMEs, particularly the manufacturers, the agro-processors," Gopee-Scoon said.



Responding to a reporter's question whether there will there be special allocations for SMEs in the budget she said: "What I can say to you is that the (Trade) Ministry will be making those recommendations but the final decisions will belong to the Government recommended by the minister of finance."



"The (Trade) Ministry has already put some funds, together with the Ministry of Labour for our hatchery programme," Ali Shah said.



ExporTT Chairman Ashmeer Mohammed noted that fine cocoa to Harrod's in England, and a local Las Vegas-awarded tea are among CARIRI's latest success stories.



Responding to another question, Gopee-Scoon said new port scanners will be installed at the port of Port of Spain, and then at the port at Point Lisas by the end of this calendar year.



NEW UTT CAMPUS FROM SEPTEMBER



During her speech, she also said the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) at Tamana InTech Park may open as early as September.



Gopee-Scoon also announced that CARIRI has developed the Innovation Gap Analysis Programme (IGAP) and "partnered with the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce to bring innovative solutions to the private sector, particularly SMEs."



The trade minister also said government's National Innovation Policy "is in its final deliberations for approval" and "specifically, the policy aims to (among other objectives) increase investments in research and development and innovation up to 1.0 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025." What's Related More by AleemKhan

