Cayman Islands house speaker charged in Florida for alleged buttock grabbing Thursday, July 20 2017 @ 04:12 PM AST



The West Bay member of the legislative assembly (MLA) and former Premier was released on a US$1,000 bond. The report shows one charge - a touch or strike/battery under statute 784.03-1a1.



Bush has been declining requests for comment. At right is his mug shot available online.



A statement released from the casino where Bush was arrested revealed allegations of "BUTTOCK GRABBING".



