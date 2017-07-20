

Trinidad & Tobago Govt sold CL Financial assets to friends at deep discounts say Duprey supporters Thursday, July 20 2017 @ 05:40 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 25 One of former CL Financial boss Lawrence Duprey's spokespersons in Trinidad and Tobago, Brian Heeraman, told the media alleging yesterday in emails that he was reporting the following on behalf of an unnamed 'policyholder of CL Financial':



* There have been multiple sales of assets of CL Financial at 'deep discounts' authorized by the government and/or on the dollar. These properties or companies sold include (some by the) Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago.



* Ft. Lauderdale-based party insiders, and Methanol Holdings (MHTL) 'inner circle' board appointees of the government (MHTL) and/or (the) Central Bank appointees allegedly were sold Florida property belonging to CL Financial at deep discounts'



* The sale of Methanol Holdings (MHTL) for $1.75 billion, was also said to be approximately 50% of its value, and was sold "to a board member of CL Financial while the policyholders, once again are the losers."



* "There have been several deeply discounted sales of properties Lauderdale Hotel & Residences in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and companies owned by CL Financial, for literally pennies"



* * the discounts were said to be as deep as US$200 million



