BHP Billiton US$840m exploration program includes 3 wells in T&T Friday, July 21 2017 @ 03:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 27 BHP Billiton plans to drill three out its five exploration wells planned for the next financial year 2018 (July 1 to June 30, 2018) offshore Trinidad and Tobago, the company confirmed in a statement July 19.



"In Trinidad and Tobago, we continued appraisal work to assess the potential commercialisation of the gas discovery at LeClerc and to prepare for deepwater oil exploration in Phase 2, which is expected to commence in the second half of the 2018 financial year," BHP Billiton said.



"Petroleum exploration expenditure for the 2017 financial year was US$805 million, of which US$473 million was expensed. We are pursuing high-quality oil plays in our priority basins and an US$840 million exploration program is planned for the 2018 financial year taking advantage of low rig rates. This program includes one well in the US Gulf of Mexico, three wells in Trinidad and Tobago, and one well in Mexico," the company said.



Fiscal 2017 was a good year for BHP Billiton in T&T. While crude oil production fell year-on-year from 709 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) in June 2016 to 562 Mboe in June this year, natural gas improved from 31 billion cubic feet (bcf) in June 2016 to 32.6 bcf in June 2017. Overall, total petroleum products out of BHP Billiton T&T went up from 5.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) to 6.0 MMboe y/y ending June 30.



