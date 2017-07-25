Bermuda names new Cabinet Tuesday, July 25 2017 @ 12:09 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 32



The appointments are:



Premier and Minister of Finance  The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP



Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs  The Hon. Walter Roban, JP, MP;



Attorney-General  Senator the Hon. Kathy Lightbourne Simmons, JP;



Minister of Home Affairs  The Hon. Walton Brown, JP, MP;



Minister of Health  The Hon. Kim Wilson, JP, MP;



Minister of Public Works  The Hon. Col. David Burch, JP, MP;



Minister of National Security  The Hon. Wayne Caines, JP, MP;



Minister of Social Development and Sport  The Hon. Zane DeSilva, JP, MP;



Minister of Education  The Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP;



Minister of Economic Development and Tourism  The Hon. Jamahl Simmons, JP, MP; Minister of Government Reform  The Hon. Lovita Foggo, JP, MP.



Government Senators are:



Senator the Hon. Kathy Lightbourne Simmons, JP;



Senator the Hon. Vance Campbell, JP;



Senator the Hon. H. Anthony Richardson, JP;



Senator the Hon. Crystal Caesar, JP



Senator the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP



It should be noted that responsibility for seniors will fall under the Cabinet Office. Premier Burt stated, The issues facing Bermudas seniors are particularly important to the government. Their concerns will receive attention under the Cabinet Office and we will provide additional details next week, following the first Cabinet Meeting. This afternoon, during the Swearing In Ceremony at Government House, Premier the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, today announced his Cabinet and newly appointed Senators and Junior Ministers.The appointments are:Premier and Minister of Finance  The Hon. David Burt, JP, MPDeputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs  The Hon. Walter Roban, JP, MP;Attorney-General  Senator the Hon. Kathy Lightbourne Simmons, JP;Minister of Home Affairs  The Hon. Walton Brown, JP, MP;Minister of Health  The Hon. Kim Wilson, JP, MP;Minister of Public Works  The Hon. Col. David Burch, JP, MP;Minister of National Security  The Hon. Wayne Caines, JP, MP;Minister of Social Development and Sport  The Hon. Zane DeSilva, JP, MP;Minister of Education  The Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP;Minister of Economic Development and Tourism  The Hon. Jamahl Simmons, JP, MP; Minister of Government Reform  The Hon. Lovita Foggo, JP, MP.Government Senators are:Senator the Hon. Kathy Lightbourne Simmons, JP;Senator the Hon. Vance Campbell, JP;Senator the Hon. H. Anthony Richardson, JP;Senator the Hon. Crystal Caesar, JPSenator the Hon. Jason Hayward, JPIt should be noted that responsibility for seniors will fall under the Cabinet Office. Premier Burt stated, The issues facing Bermudas seniors are particularly important to the government. Their concerns will receive attention under the Cabinet Office and we will provide additional details next week, following the first Cabinet Meeting. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format