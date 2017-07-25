Bermuda names new Cabinet
This afternoon, during the Swearing In Ceremony at Government House, Premier the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, today announced his Cabinet and newly appointed Senators and Junior Ministers.
The appointments are:
Premier and Minister of Finance The Hon. David Burt, JP, MP
Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs The Hon. Walter Roban, JP, MP;
Attorney-General Senator the Hon. Kathy Lightbourne Simmons, JP;
Minister of Home Affairs The Hon. Walton Brown, JP, MP;
Minister of Health The Hon. Kim Wilson, JP, MP;
Minister of Public Works The Hon. Col. David Burch, JP, MP;
Minister of National Security The Hon. Wayne Caines, JP, MP;
Minister of Social Development and Sport The Hon. Zane DeSilva, JP, MP;
Minister of Education The Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP;
Minister of Economic Development and Tourism The Hon. Jamahl Simmons, JP, MP; Minister of Government Reform The Hon. Lovita Foggo, JP, MP.
Government Senators are:
Senator the Hon. Kathy Lightbourne Simmons, JP;
Senator the Hon. Vance Campbell, JP;
Senator the Hon. H. Anthony Richardson, JP;
Senator the Hon. Crystal Caesar, JP
Senator the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP
It should be noted that responsibility for seniors will fall under the Cabinet Office. Premier Burt stated, The issues facing Bermudas seniors are particularly important to the government. Their concerns will receive attention under the Cabinet Office and we will provide additional details next week, following the first Cabinet Meeting.
