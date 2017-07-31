Shareholders stood down Monday, July 31 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 24 Giving way to the court for reasons the meeting was not told, Kirk Carpenter and Carlton Reis, representative of CL Financial major shareholder Lawrence Duprey, gave the court an undertaking they would not offer themselves to be elected as directors of CL Financial, which would have tipped the balance of power and control over CL Financial in the shareholders' favour, and pre-empted the ongoing court action.



Shareholders gathered at the CL Financial/Clico hospitality suite at the Oval in Port of Spain yesterday only to be told, in the words of CL Financial shareholder Mervyn Assam: "The meeting was told that the court and the various lawyers came to some agreement or arrangement that nothing should take place before October 30 so the meeting was adjourned to a date after October."



Asked if this does not give the government extra time, Assam said: "It gives everybody extra time, but I don't know why, but that is what was conveyed to us." He said he was disappointed at the outcome of the meeting but added "I've been disappointed for the last eight and a half years. It's another length of disappointment, another few months of disappointment." He said the CL Financial/Clico bailout should have been settled a long time ago as have other bailouts around the world in the wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.



Clico Policyholders Group Chairman Peter Permell, who was also at the Oval celebrating the stand-down by shareholders, was also against the appointment of provisional liquidators, but somehow appeared to believe the decision by shareholders at the oval to adjourn was beneficial to his cause. The Court of Appeal, which gave its decision hours after the shareholders meeting at the Oval, granted the appointment of two provisional liquidators for CL Financial, as government wanted.



Asked why he thought it beneficial for Carpenter and Reis not to bother to offer themselves for election as new directors of CL Financial, Permell said: "The court was concerned that if they were elected here this afternoon the balance of power would have shifted and therefore the government would have lost control of CL Financial." Speaking before the judgment was given, Permell said the appointment of a provisional liquidator would send the wrong signals about the Trinidad and Tobago economy. With the appointment of the provisional liquidators, Permell said, the directors lose relevance and control of the company.

