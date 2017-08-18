

advanced search ... User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Who's Online Guest Users: 859

Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,807/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (138/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (13/0) @wwwnewscott Tweet this

RBC: Credit card usage up 10% Friday, August 18 2017 @ 06:45 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 5 Darryl White, managing director of one of the country's four largest commercial and retail banks, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), said Monday (July 24) credit card usage in Trinidad and Tobago has increased by about 10 per cent year-on-year last time he checked.



"Within the last couple of years, you've seen a consistent increase in usage. In the last year, I certainly saw something like about 10 per cent increase in usage of credit cards. Obviously, we know what's been happening with regard to access to (foreign) currency, so I think that may be part of the reason why, but a lot of people now, when they're traveling, the first question they get is: 'Do you have a credit card?' and you know, the funny thing is when you're traveling to a foreign country, you would have an issue if you're traveling with more than US$10,000 in cash, but nobody ever asks if you have more than US$10,000 on your credit card, right? So it's actually much more convenient," he said at the Hyatt hotel, after launching the new RBC Caribbean Airlines Visa Platinum credit card.



He said the default rate on credit card payments is very low and overall credit cards are doing well, as T&T people still travel and "still have discerning tastes." He said the minimum limit on one of the new platinum cards is about $20,000 or US$3,000. He said: "Upper limits are determined by individuals' own credit rating." Asked how many people qualify for the new platinum card in his estimation, he said he did not have a number but holders of the previous RBC Caribbean Airlines credit card numbered in the tens of thousands, and he expects many of them will apply for the platinum card. He added: "You don't have to be a client of RBC to have a card."



HAVANA FLIGHT TO RESTART?



Speaking on behalf of the airline, Caribbean Airlines Vice President for Maintenance and Engineering Colville Carrington said: "St Vincent is our newest destination. However, we continue to actively explore other opportunities further north." Though no one was willing to confirm on record, Cuba was said to be the destination Caribbean Airlines is considering retaking.



Live entertainment for the evening from Black Sage questioned whether it is true one cannot buy an ex-tempo. On the cargo ship for the Tobago sea bridge, the Cabo Star, he sange: "If you see de boat, how de dam ting rusty. Me ain't taking that. It's no mamaguy. I takin' Caribbean Airlines. I prefer to fly. But ladies and gents, I will tell you flat, doh tell the prime minister I say that. If you tell him, I will be in problems. I doh get no work from the (ruling political party) PNM, and you know, this is Trinidad, you know calypsonians, we have it hard. If you talkin' 'bout the boat, I have to confess, tell Dr Rowley how the Cabo Star is the best." What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format