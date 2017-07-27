Eastern Caribbean Central Bank posts first net profit in four years Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 05:28 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 24

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) turns profit after three consecutive years of losses



Although its total comprehensive loss for the year almost doubled, the institution reported a net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31.



"The 2016/17 financial year was a year of recovery for the ECCB as the Bank reported a net profit of EC$6.3 million, an increase of EC$16.3 million (163.12 per cent) compared to the previous financial year where a net loss of EC$10.0 million was reported," the ECCB said in its annual report released yesterday.



"Operating income for the 2016/17 financial year continued on an upward trend, growing from EC$61.0 million to EC$77.5 million, an increase of EC$16.5 million or 27.07 per cent over the previous year. This performance was largely driven by an increase in interest income on the Banks foreign reserve portfolio coupled with the recognition of income from banking licence fees and penalties," the ECCB said.





