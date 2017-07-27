Human Rights Foundation: Venezuelans formed Barbados company to enable US$2b corruption Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 04:40 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 54 Human Rights Foundation: Venezuelans formed Barbados company to enable US$2b corruption



A company created by Venezuelans in Barbados were protagonists in a US$2 billion corruption scandal, the New York-based Human Rights Foundation (HRF) told a U.S. Senate hearing in Washington Wednesday (July 26). According to the testimony released by the U.S. Senate yesterday, HRF President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thor Halvorssen told the Senate Committee on the Judiciary: "Thank you for the opportunity to provide testimony about Fusion GPS, its role in a multi-billion-dollar corruption case benefiting the Venezuelan regime, and how they violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)."



The committee is chaired by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and comprises 10 other Republican members, Ranking Member Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein and eight other democrats.



He introduced himself: "My name is Thor Halvorssen, and I am President and CEO of the New York-based Human Rights Foundation. HRF is a twelve-year-old international organization that focuses on the defense of civil and political rights in authoritarian countries. HRF's founding members include Nobel Peace Laureate Elie Wiesel, (former) Czech president Vaclay Havel, (Cuba's former) United Nations ambassador Armando Valladares, and (Russian-Croatian) chess champion Garry Kasparov, among other distinguished contributors to the promotion of human rights. In addition to my role at HRF, I am the founder and CEO of the Oslo Freedom Forum, the international gathering of individuals on the frontlines of the struggle against dictatorships across the world. Of particular relevance to this testimony, I am a longtime researcher and published writer on the intersection between corruption and human rights violations."



He told the committee: "In 2012 I began researching a Venezuelan corruption scandal that also involved U.S. banks, companies, and even U.S. courts. This story should have received extensive exposure on the front pages of America's national newspapers. Fusion GPS, however, was hired to spike these stories. Even though it was clearly acting as a public relations counsel on behalf of a foreign principal, Fusion GPS never registered under FARA and was able to engage in nefarious activities without public scrutiny."



Halvorssen said: "The Venezuelan government awarded twelve power plant contracts to Derwick Associates (Derwick), a Barbados company with no prior experience in procurement and construction. Derwick's founders were Venezuelans in their twenties with no capital, no engineering background, and no relevant work experience. What they did have was a readiness to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in kickbacks and bribes to officials of the Chavez government. Derwick sourced the turbines for the power plants from a middleman who scoured salvage yards around the world, including in Tanzania, Qatar, and China. Some parts even came from power plants decommissioned decades ago in California and Mississippi. Derwick overcharged the Venezuelan government for this second-hand equipment (far more than new equipment would have cost) and hired other companies to do the construction work. They skimmed and overbilled in excess of US$2 billion." What's Related More by AleemKhan

