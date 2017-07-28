Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

@wwwnewscott

Topics

Who's Online

Guest Users: 801

User Functions






Lost your password?

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, July 29 2017 @ 08:00 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago holds overnight lending rate steady at 4.75%

Friday, July 28 2017 @ 05:51 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 37

* Economic activity remained subdued in Q1 2017, but higher rig days and more drilling expected to boost energy sector, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago said today in the release to announce its overnight lending rate aka its Repo Rate.

* The Central Bank also noted "there is evidence of some tightening (of liquidity) in the context of rising Government domestic financing," which, said in plain language, means Government is borrowing up a lot of cash.

For the full statement, visit: http://www.central-bank.org.tt/node/1818

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 