Trinidad & Tobago holds overnight lending rate steady at 4.75% Friday, July 28 2017 @ 05:51 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



* The Central Bank also noted "there is evidence of some tightening (of liquidity) in the context of rising Government domestic financing," which, said in plain language, means Government is borrowing up a lot of cash.



For the full statement, visit: * Economic activity remained subdued in Q1 2017, but higher rig days and more drilling expected to boost energy sector, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago said today in the release to announce its overnight lending rate aka its Repo Rate.* The Central Bank also noted "there is evidence of some tightening (of liquidity) in the context of rising Government domestic financing," which, said in plain language, means Government is borrowing up a lot of cash.For the full statement, visit: http://www.central-bank.org.tt/node/1818 What's Related http://www.central-bank...

