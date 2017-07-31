Trinidad News, Tobago News

Monday, July 31 2017 @ 10:17 PM AST

Cayman Islands regulator takes control of insurance company

Monday, July 31 2017 @ 10:25 AM AST

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority last week advised the public that effective July 25, 2017 the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority appointed Stuart Sybersma and Michael Penner (the Controllers) of the firm Deloitte to assume control of the affairs of BEECHWOOD RE. (the Company) pursuant to Section 24(2)(h) of the Insurance Law, 2010.

Effective with this appointment, the Controllers assumed immediate control of the affairs of the Company and have all the powers necessary to administer the affairs of the Company including power to terminate the insurance business of the Company. The Controllers are also responsible for assessing the financial position of the Company and submitting a report to the Authority by a date to be specified.

Written enquiries to the Controllers should be forwarded to Marcin Czarnocki by email at maczarnocki@deloitte.com or telephone 345-814-2228.

