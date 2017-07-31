Cayman Islands-registered notes pay out US$500 million
Monday, July 31 2017 @ 11:40 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 27
From the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange:
We, Micro Focus Group Limited ("the "Issuer") refer to the admission to listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange of the US$1,275,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2021 (the "B Loan Notes"), the US$500,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "C Loan Notes") and the US$225,000,000 RCF floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "RCF Loan Notes", and together with the B Notes and the C Notes, the "Notes").
The Issuer hereby gives notice that on 28 April 2017 the C Loan Notes were redeemed in full and such C Loan Notes have been cancelled.
Accordingly, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.9, the Issuer hereby requests the C Loan Notes be withdrawn from listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange.
We, Micro Focus Group Limited ("the "Issuer") refer to the admission to listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange of the US$1,275,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2021 (the "B Loan Notes"), the US$500,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "C Loan Notes") and the US$225,000,000 RCF floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "RCF Loan Notes", and together with the B Notes and the C Notes, the "Notes").
The Issuer hereby gives notice that on 28 April 2017 the C Loan Notes were redeemed in full and such C Loan Notes have been cancelled.
Accordingly, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.9, the Issuer hereby requests the C Loan Notes be withdrawn from listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange.