Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

@wwwnewscott

Topics

Who's Online

Guest Users: 809

User Functions






Lost your password?

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, August 01 2017 @ 08:51 PM AST

Cayman Islands-registered notes pay out US$500 million

Monday, July 31 2017 @ 11:40 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 27

From the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange:

We, Micro Focus Group Limited ("the "Issuer") refer to the admission to listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange of the US$1,275,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2021 (the "B Loan Notes"), the US$500,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "C Loan Notes") and the US$225,000,000 RCF floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "RCF Loan Notes", and together with the B Notes and the C Notes, the "Notes").

The Issuer hereby gives notice that on 28 April 2017 the C Loan Notes were redeemed in full and such C Loan Notes have been cancelled.

Accordingly, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.9, the Issuer hereby requests the C Loan Notes be withdrawn from listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.09 seconds 