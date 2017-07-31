Cayman Islands-registered notes pay out US$500 million Monday, July 31 2017 @ 11:40 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 27 From the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange:



We, Micro Focus Group Limited ("the "Issuer") refer to the admission to listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange of the US$1,275,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2021 (the "B Loan Notes"), the US$500,000,000 floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "C Loan Notes") and the US$225,000,000 RCF floating rate redeemable loan notes 2019 (the "RCF Loan Notes", and together with the B Notes and the C Notes, the "Notes").



The Issuer hereby gives notice that on 28 April 2017 the C Loan Notes were redeemed in full and such C Loan Notes have been cancelled.



Accordingly, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.9, the Issuer hereby requests the C Loan Notes be withdrawn from listing on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. What's Related More by AleemKhan

