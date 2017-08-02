Two Oscar-quality movies in cinemas now Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 01:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 20



Score: 8/10



Good movie. Shows that there are no winners in war. Ends with the 17-year-old hero making it to the newspapers so his teachers could see. He was proud to give his life for a greater cause.





THE BEGUILED



Score: 8/10



Good movie. Ends the same way it started. The bad guy is killed by the women, but not before one of them gives herself to him. Excellent cinematography. Well done movie. It's amazing the symbolism. DUNKIRKScore: 8/10Good movie. Shows that there are no winners in war. Ends with the 17-year-old hero making it to the newspapers so his teachers could see. He was proud to give his life for a greater cause.THE BEGUILEDScore: 8/10Good movie. Ends the same way it started. The bad guy is killed by the women, but not before one of them gives herself to him. Excellent cinematography. Well done movie. It's amazing the symbolism. What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

