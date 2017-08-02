Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 03:12 PM AST
Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 03:12 PM AST

Two Oscar-quality movies in cinemas now

Wednesday, August 02 2017 @ 01:03 PM AST

DUNKIRK

Score: 8/10

Good movie. Shows that there are no winners in war. Ends with the 17-year-old hero making it to the newspapers so his teachers could see. He was proud to give his life for a greater cause.


THE BEGUILED

Score: 8/10

Good movie. Ends the same way it started. The bad guy is killed by the women, but not before one of them gives herself to him. Excellent cinematography. Well done movie. It's amazing the symbolism.

