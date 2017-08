30 injured on American Airlines flight from Miami Thursday, August 03 2017 @ 11:30 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 65



The flight landed safely in Trinidad and Tobago but while airborne 30 passengers were reportedly injured as a result of severe turbulence. The following is the statement from the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago today: What's Related More by DeoBhagan

