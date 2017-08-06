TTNGL profits went down 47% actually, and it made its first prudent dividend payment since it IPO'd Sunday, August 06 2017 @ 01:40 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 28



Last year, the NGC focused on TTNGL's Total Comprehensive Profit going up 235% while this year it focused on its profit after tax going up 26.7% but note that the Total Comprehensive Profit this half year went down from $190 million to $101 million, as gains on the weakened TT dollar currency disappeared this half year.



2017 vs 2016







2016 vs 2015















For the first time since it became a public company and started paying dividends to shareholders, the National Gas Company (NGC) subsidiary known as Trinidad and Tobago Natural Gas Liquids (TTNGL), a government-created entity to hold a 39% stake in Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL), mainly a cooking gas supplier to the US and the Caribbean, prudently paid a dividend lower than its earnings per share (EPS).

