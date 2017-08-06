IEA: Trinidad & Tobago's main OECD LNG export market in 2016 was the United States
The United States of America, where gas prices are cheapest as it is a liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter itself, appears, among developed countries (OECD), to have taken the majority of LNG deliveries from Point Fortin-based Atlantic LNG last year, according to the International Energy Agency Natural Gas Information 2017 Overview released last week.