IEA: Trinidad & Tobago's main OECD LNG export market in 2016 was the United States Sunday, August 06 2017 @ 05:14 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 31





The United States of America, where gas prices are cheapest as it is a liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter itself, appears, among developed countries (OECD), to have taken the majority of LNG deliveries from Point Fortin-based Atlantic LNG last year, according to the International Energy Agency Natural Gas Information 2017 Overview released last week.



The United States of America, where gas prices are cheapest as it is a liquified natural gas (LNG) exporter itself, appears, among developed countries (OECD), to have taken the majority of LNG deliveries from Point Fortin-based Atlantic LNG last year, according to the International Energy Agency Natural Gas Information 2017 Overview released last week. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format