Bermuda economy added new jobs in hospitality, retail sectors

"A cause for worry is that the report highlights that jobs held by Bermudians dropped from 23,576 in the 2015 survey period to 23,494 in 2016, a decline of 82 positions. Meanwhile, a category of non-Bermudian workers  those who are neither PRCs nor spouses of Bermudians - spurred the job growth with 269 additional jobs from 6,990 in 2015 to 7,259 in 2016," the government said.



By major divisions of economic activity, the strongest job growth was registered by restaurants, cafes and bars and by retail trade with increases of 185 jobs and 111 jobs, respectively. The other community, social and personal services sector posted an increase of 105 jobs. The public administration sector shed 169 posts.



