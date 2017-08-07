Sint Maarten borrows NAf 21,700,000 (about US$12 million) domestically Monday, August 07 2017 @ 12:07 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 20



Willemstad - On Friday, August 25, 2017, there will be a sinking bond issue on behalf of the country of Sint Maarten. The bond will have a semi-annual coupon as follows:



* NAf 21,700,000 Sinking bond with duration of 15 years. Interest rate is based on the Dutch yield curve as of August 18, 2017. Interest rate as of August 4, 2017 is 0.866%.



On Thursday, August 17, 2017, the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA) will be able to subscribe, and after that up to Friday, August 18, 2017, 10:00A.M., the general public will be able to subscribe to this bond issue at all commercial banks on Curacao and Sint Maarten. Subscription will take place according to the tender system in which parties indicate for which amount and price they wish to participate in the loan, thereby revealing their desired yield.



After the closing of the subscription, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten will publish the price of issue. Parties that have subscribed for a higher price than the price of issue will receive full allocation. Parties that have subscribed at a price equal to the price of issue will receive the remaining amount of the issue.



As of August 7, 2017, subscription forms can be obtained free of charge at the commercial banks and can be downloaded from our website



Willemstad, August 4, 2017.

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN



