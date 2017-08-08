Smirnoff ready-to-drink doing well in this part of the world Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 03:11 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 30



Though not internationally, Smirnoff ready-to-drink beverages are picking up in Central America and the Caribbean, but not quite enough to drive Diageo's overall net sales up, as the region is small in comparison to the alcohol seller's global market.



"In CCA (Central America and Caribbean), net sales declined 1%. The domestic markets grew net sales 3% driven by scotch, Smirnoff ready to drink and Guinness. Export channels net sales declined 9% as market conditions remained challenging given the continued currency weakness against the US dollar," Diageo said in its annual report 2017 released today.



