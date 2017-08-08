Trinidad & Tobago oil and gas production mid-year 2017 snapshot Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 05:27 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 13





SOURCE: Cores





SOURCE: Energy Ministry



SOURCE: Energy Ministry



So far, this year, oil production appears to be flat, increasing by only about 40 barrels (H1 2017 vs H1 2016)





SOURCE: Energy Ministry



SOURCE: Energy Ministry



Trinidad and Tobago's oil reserves fell by about 66.6% in 2016 vs 2015.



SOURCE: Cores



Gas production fell last year by about 13%





SOURCE: Energy Ministry



So far this year, Trinidad and Tobago gas production still appears to be falling but by about 6%, looking at H1 2017 vs H1 2016 (below). This is roughly less than half the pace at which it was falling last year at the close of the year.





SOURCE: Energy Ministry



SO WITH THE PACE OF DECLINING GAS PRODUCTION EASING, and the new production expected in the second half of this year from Juniper, Sercan and TROC, 2017 may very well be recorded as a year of growth for the energy sector. This will not mean an end to gas shortages at Point Lisas though, as the production boost still will not restore output to pre-2011 levels, AND in addition to that, about 55%-60% of all Trinidad and Tobago natural gas leaves as LNG exports anyway. All of TROC is expected to go to Atlantic. The TROC facility is on Atlantic compound.



Trinidad and Tobago's natural gas reserves fell last year too, by about 8%



