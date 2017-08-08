Girls Trip, Spider-Man still popular in Trinidad & Tobago Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 05:42 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 6



Score: 4/10



Terrible but it mustered four points for being moderately funny, at least slightly more funny than all the other movies about getaway weekends with the girls/boys (there are many). It ends with everybody kissing and making up after a fight. The cheating husband gets the axe. The gossip columnist-friend gets a job with the star, but it's still all really stupid.



MUNNA MICHAEL



Score: 3/10



