Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 05:53 PM AST

Girls Trip, Spider-Man still popular in Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 05:42 PM AST

GIRLS TRIP

Score: 4/10

Terrible but it mustered four points for being moderately funny, at least slightly more funny than all the other movies about getaway weekends with the girls/boys (there are many). It ends with everybody kissing and making up after a fight. The cheating husband gets the axe. The gossip columnist-friend gets a job with the star, but it's still all really stupid.

MUNNA MICHAEL

Score: 3/10

Predictable and weak - a very unlikely ending with the bad guy telling the girl to check him if the good guy messes up. Munna Michael is the son of the Michael Jackson fan though, who becomes the Michael Jackson fan who did everything Michael Jackson. Yes, it's that dumb.

