Methanol prices up as Trinidad & Tobago cuts production Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 06:09 PM AST







The closure of some methanol plants in Trinidad and Tobago, due to lack of natural gas supply, has reportedly prompted the price of methanol to climb. Trading in August for about US$376 per metric tonne, methanol was trading for about US$276 per metric tonne last year. What's Related More by DeoBhagan

