Trinidad & Tobago plans US$1.3 billion solar panel manufacturing plant Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 06:45 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 26





Photo by Marufish, flickr The plant, earmarked for Point Lisas, will reportedly boost employment by 2,000. However, it is left to be seen if this is just another gimmick/promise/lie by politicians in a country known internationally for its corruption. For more visit: http://energynow.tt/blog/solar-panel-...-2000-jobs Photo by Marufish, flickr What's Related http://energynow.tt/blo...

More by DeoBhagan

More from Traffic & Weather Story Options Printable Story Format