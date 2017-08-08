Dragon gas field expected to supply 100 mmscfd Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 06:36 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 28



Shell executives working on the project visited the Venezuelan government again on the project:



Venezuela's Dragon gas field, to which Royal Dutch Shell is building a connecting pipeline to its Hibiscus field in Trinidad & Tobago waters, is expected to initially supply 100 millions standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) and then an additional 150 mmscfd, Venezuela's state-owned integrated oil and gas company said today in a release.

Shell executives working on the project visited the Venezuelan government again on the project: http://www.mpetromin.gob.ve/portalmen...idNot=4349

Some of the gas will go to Point Fortin-based liquified natural gas (LNG) supplier Atlantic but until the connecting pipeline is ready, all of it will go to the PDVSA-onwed Complejo Industrial Gasífero Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho, in Güiria, Sucre state.

