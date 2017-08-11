U.S. Military honours outgoing Trinidad & Tobago Chief of Defence Staff Friday, August 11 2017 @ 12:45 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 22



Colonel Claudia J Carrizales (right), Chief U.S. Military Liaison Office, presented the "outgoing Chief of Defense Staff Major General (MG) Rodney Smart a bronze eagle in appreciation for his exceptional service and personal efforts in strengthening the mil-to-mil relations between the USA and Trinidad and Tobago. MG Smart is a graduate of the United States Army Infantry Officers Course at Fort Benning, Georgia and the US Army War College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas," a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Port of Spain said.



Members of the Delaware Army National Guard presented MG Rodney Smart, outgoing Chief of Defense Staff with the state's highest medal on behalf of Major General Timmons, the Adjutant General. Delaware and Trinidad and Tobago have been state partners for 11 years and conduct several engagements each year focused on building/enhancing mutual capabilities.

