While Trinidad & Tobago stands idly by, other neighbours in effect condemn Maduro's regime

The following is their full statement:



The Foreign Ministers and Representatives of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru, gathered here in Lima, on August the 8th of 2017 to address the critical situation in Venezuela and to explore ways to contribute to the restoration of democracy in that country, through peaceful and negotiated means;



Drawing on the spirit of solidarity that characterizes the region, and on our conviction that negotiation, with full respect of International Law and the principle of non-intervention, does not contravene human rights and democracy, and is the only means that can assure a lasting solution to disagreements;



Declare:



Our condemnation of the rupture of the democratic order in Venezuela.



Our decision to not recognize the National Constituent Assembly, or any of its decisions, due to its illegitimacy.



Our full support and solidarity with the democratically elected National Assembly.



That legal actions, which according to the Constitution require the authorization of the National Assembly, will only be recognized once said Assembly has approved them.



Our strong rejection of violence and any other actions that involve the use of force.



Our support and solidarity with the General Attorney and the members of the Office of the Public Prosecutor of Venezuela and demand the compliance with the precautionary measures issued by the Interamerican Human Rights Commission.



Our condemnation to the systematic violation of human rights and fundamental liberties, violence, repression and political persecution, the existence of political prisoners and the lack of free and fair elections under independent international observation.



That Venezuela does not comply with the obligations and requirements for members of the United Nations Human Rights Council.



Our serious concern with the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and our condemnation of the government for not allowing food and medicine to enter the country for the Venezuelan people.



Our decision to continue applying the Interamerican Democratic Charter to Venezuela.



Our support for MERCOSURs decision to suspend Venezuela in compliance with the Ushuaia Protocol on Democratic Commitment.



Our decision not to support any Venezuelan candidature put forward to regional and international organizations and mechanisms.



Our call to stop the transfer of weapons to Venezuela, in accordance to articles 6 and 7 of the Arms Trade Treaty.



That, taking into account the current situation, we will request the PPT of CELAC and the European Union, to postpone the CELAC-EU Summit, scheduled for October 2017.



Our commitment to follow the situation in Venezuela, at a Ministerial level, until the full restoration of democracy in that country, and to meet at the latest during the next session of the United Nations General Assembly, opportunity at which other countries may be included.

Our intention to urgently support, with full respect of the sovereignty of Venezuela, all credible negotiating efforts made in good faith, that have the consensus of all involved parties, aimed at achieving a peaceful restoration of democracy in the country.





