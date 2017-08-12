Simple and affordable tourism promotion strategies you won't see Trinidad & Tobago doing any time soon Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 12:43 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 36



* Invite a food blogger like Mark Wiens to visit



* Give 'media awards' to journalists in a major tourist-source market like Canada



* Sign MoUs with Airbnb and similar fast-growing tourist supplier websites like The Bahamas did last week



* Working with what we have e.g. adventure tourism (we have enough crime to make any stay here an adventure); volunteer tourism (privately-run organisations are easily able to attract volunteers to build houses and do charity, why can't the Govt?)



because #roomforcorruption too small; better to rob taxpayers of their hard earned dollars doing #whoknowswhat

