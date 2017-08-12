Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

@wwwnewscott

Topics

Who's Online

Guest Users: 852

User Functions






Lost your password?

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 06:19 PM AST

54.5% of Aruba residents find business, economic conditions worsened over last 6 months

Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 12:54 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 26

The Central Bank of Aruba issues August statement: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4139





Other than a drastic reduction in Venezuelan immigrants, it is unknown what has changed that caused the decline in consumer confidence.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 