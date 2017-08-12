54.5% of Aruba residents find business, economic conditions worsened over last 6 months
Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 12:54 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 26
The Central Bank of Aruba issues August statement: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4139
Other than a drastic reduction in Venezuelan immigrants, it is unknown what has changed that caused the decline in consumer confidence.
Other than a drastic reduction in Venezuelan immigrants, it is unknown what has changed that caused the decline in consumer confidence.