Quick movie review: Dark Tower

The Nut Job isn't doing too badly in Trinidad and Tobago right now. It's showing in the largest screen and also late at night, as if the cinema owners are catering for adults too. It surprisingly relegated the dumber, more mindless Girls Trip to 7th place. Usually dumb, mindless movies with sex and violence prosper in this market. Anyway, we called you here to get a quick review of Dark Tower and to tell you how it ends.



DARK TOWER



Score: 4/10



It's not the gimme-my-money-back kind of movie. Teenage boys who want to be or are different would like it. It's a brand new Hollywood take on heaven, hell and purgatory. It runs with some basic truths such as "what happens in one world impacts the others" and gets very creative. It purports that evil can be defeated with bullets. In fact, the bad guy in the end is killed with a ricocheted bullet. The stars, Roland (middle earthling) and Jake (earthling), move into the 'mid-world' to live together as gunslingers. It's an interesting story though - morally confusing as Idris Elba's character literally robbed a gun store of its bullets - but interesting all the same.

